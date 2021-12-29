ECI holds meeting with senior UP officials

Lucknow, Dec 29 (IANS) Election Commission of India (ECI) officials led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials in Lucknow to assess the preparedness for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.



The UP chief secretary, district magistrates, police commissioners, deputy Inspector Generals of Police, additional chief secretary (Home), among other officials, were present at the meeting.



The Election Commission delegation is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state.



The poll body on Tuesday evening had met delegations of major political parties. All the parties favoured elections on schedule and were against any postponement of polls.



In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 312 seats in the 403-member assembly while the Samajwadi Party (SP) got 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19. The Congress could manage to win only seven seats.



--IANS

