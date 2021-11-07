Ease of gun control could bring US problems: British newspaper

Beijing, Nov 7 (IANS) The US Supreme Court seemed poised to ease gun control regulation, and it may cause problems for the US society, The Guardian has recently reported.



Several justices have recently expressed scepticism over a New York law that tightens the rule on concealed firearms, the British newspaper said on Wednesday, adding that the case "could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and California," Xinhua news agency reported.



CNN reported that 14,516 people died from gun violence in the United States between January 1 and September 15 in 2021, a 9-per cent increase compared to the same period of time in 2020, according to The Guardian.

