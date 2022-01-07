Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Nepal

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) An earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 occurred just before midnight in mid-hills region, 36 kms west of Baglung in Nepal.



The earthquake occurred on Thursday at 11:59 IST at a depth of15 km, National Centre for Seismology has said.



There were no details available of damage to property immediately.



The place is 176 km NNE of Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) in India and about 300 kms WNW of Kathmandu, the Nepal capital.



Nestled in the mighty Himalayas, whole of Nepal is situated in an earthquake prone area, a high seismic zone.



--IANS

niv/shs







