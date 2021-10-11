E-rickshaw driver dies, family alleges police assault

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 11 (IANS) In yet another instance of alleged police high-handedness, an e-rickshaw driver died after reportedly being assaulted by two policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.



According to officials, the two policemen have been suspended even though the body of the victim Gauri Shankar bears no injury marks. He allegedly died due to natural causes, the officials said.



In a statement, the Bulandshahr Police said, "In Chaudhera village, an incident occurred on Sunday evening. The Police tried to stop an e-rickshaw which was on its way to the local fair. During this, the driver fainted and was rushed to a hospital but later died during treatment. There are no injury marks on the body and the victim had prolonged illness. It is alleged that he had beaten up policemen which is being probed."



The police said the driver had heart problems and was a tuberculosis patient as well. He allegedly collapsed when confronted by the Police, they added.



The family, however, alleged that he was assaulted by the booth in-charge and Police Constable which led to his death. Both have now been suspended.



The victim passed away during treatment in an Aligarh Hospital, the police said.



Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Santosh Singh said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine if any injuries were sustained by the victim. No complaint has yet been submitted against the policemen by the victim's family.



