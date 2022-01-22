e-Panchayat Portal paves way for new age Panchayats in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jan 22 (IANS) Panchayat and Rural Development Minister T.S. Singhdeo has launched the e-Panchayat Chhattisgarh Portal that enables accurate targeting of development schemes towards the most eligible beneficiaries and will help in monitoring and executing work in 11,000 gram Panchayats (GPs) in the state.



Launching the portal on January 15 via virtual ceremony from his residence office, the minister said it will prove to be an effective step towards digitally empowering the state in the field of e-Governance and will bring better coordination between the Centre and State's efforts towards rural development.



He mentioned that there are more than 11,000 Gram Panchayats in the state and in that regard, the e-Panchayat portal would act as a platform for better implementation, evaluation and monitoring of the State and Central government schemes with transparency.



The development of the village will get to be known in only a click and the information regarding benefits availed by each family from varied schemes would be made available.



The Phase 1 of the Chhattisgarh launch included four modules namely Human Resource Management System, Learning Management System, Knowledge Management System and Survey, aimed at streamlining the payroll process and salary disbursement including attendance and leaves of about 10,500 Gram Sachiv's, enabling Online Training across departments and schemes, providing a digital repository of guidelines and documents for PRIs, create detailed asset directory that will help identify and narrow down the reach of benefits to each family.



Special priority can be given in the general budget to digitise all the 2.5 lakh gram panchayats of the country.



With this, the state will move forward in the direction of political and social empowerment and at the same time move closer to achieving the objectives of the Panchayati Raj.



Charu Malhotra, Managing Director of Primus Partners, a management consulting company in consultation with whom the ePanchayat portal was developed, stated that the aim of Primus's "Panchlekha" Solution is to simplify and democratise the governance of the local, rural governments and enable the adoption of a targeted approach to optimise resource utilisation and maximise impact of state efforts.



The ePanchayat Portal launched in Chhattisgarh is a scalable and replicable model across the country, as it will provide an aggregated picture of the panchayat's development at all levels, and holds the potential and means to translate a government's future development vision into reality.



"The ePRI Solution is envisioned to bring technological transformation to the building blocks of our governance in Chhattisgarh i.e the Panchayati Raj Institutions. With a citizen centric design, the ePRI puts the citizens at the heart of governance and helps promote their participation and inclusiveness. It aims to enhance Accountability, Transparency and Responsiveness in the functions and operations of the PRIs and bring good governance to the grassroots level," said Singhdeo.



