Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner to make your home more smarter

By Md Waquar Haider

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The growing concerns around indoor air pollution has resulted in more awareness about vacuum cleaners in India and various companies are now trying different ways to tap the market for smart homes.





One such company Dyson recently launched a powerful vacuum cleaner called ‘V11Absolute Pro' cord-free in the country for Rs 52,990.



We used the machine for around a week and here is what we think about it.



In terms of power, the V11 is more powerful than its predecessor, the V10. Dyson has increased suction power on the new vacuum cleaner by 40 per cent compared to the V10, thanks to its new digital motor.



The motor on the V11 spins up to 125,000rpm, same as the V10 and the noise levels on V11 are lower, especially in Eco Mode.



The vacuum's fully-sealed filtration system captures 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns 9 expelling cleaner air. 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles — such as pollen, bacteria and dust mites — into the bin.



In terms of cleaner heads, the Dyson V11 comes with a high torque cleaner, soft roller cleaner, quick-release service tool, quick-release combination tool, quick-release mini-motorised tool, soft dusting brush and a mattress tool.



The cleaner head uses DLS (Dynamic Load Sensing) to sense the brush resistance up to 360 times a second, which is then communicated to the motor and battery microprocessors which automatically adjusts the motor speed.



The machine also spots an LCD screen which displays the remaining battery run time. The screen also indicates maintenance instructions.



There's also a button at the bottom of the LCD to switch between the three power modes -- Eco, Medium and Boost modes. The Eco will offer low suction but save battery. Similarly, Boost mode will significantly drop the battery life but offer high suction power.



The vacuum cleaner also has a clear dustbin attached on the front that shows how much dust it has collected.



The machine comes with two click-in battery packs that extend the machine's run time to 120 minutes.



The vacuum cleaner's battery pack has 7 larger, high-capacity cells with nickel-cobalt-aluminium cathodes to help deliver more suction power.



According to the brand, a user must charge the main unit to 100 per cent before using it for the first time.



During our review, it took around 4 hours to go from 0 to 100 per cent charge.



In Eco Mode, the V11 can last for up to 60 minutes. With the V11, one can easily clean a living room and two other bedrooms in a single charge.



The battery is swappable and those owning a bigger space can get an extra battery and swap it on the run.



Conclusion: The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is suited to cleaning just about any household surface. The build quality of the machine is top-notch and everything is made of high-quality material.



