'Dynamite', BTS's 1st English-language track, crosses 1.3 bn YouTube views

Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) 'Dynamite', the music video for K-pop superband BTS, has crossed 1.3 billion views on YouTube.



The video for the megahit single was released in 2020 and it reached the milestone late on Friday night, reports Yonhap quoting Big Hit Music, the agency that represents BTS.



It became the seven-member group's third music video to hit 1.3 billion YouTube views after 'DNA' and 'Boy with Luv'.



BTS has a library of 35 music videos with more than 100 million views on the global music sharing site.



'Dynamite' is the group's first English-language song. It made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the 'Billboard Hot 100' main singles chart in 2020 and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.



Earlier this month, 'Dynamite' received triple platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.



--IANS

srb/kr