Dwayne Johnson believes he will 'forever be Sexiest Man Alive'

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson received People magazine's annual 'Sexiest Man Alive' accolade in 2016 and although the title has subsequently been passed on to Blake Shelton, Idris Elba, John Legend and Michael B. Jordan, he says it isn't an honour he's ever giving up.



Speaking on 'People (The TV Show!)', he said: "I am and will forever be Sexiest Man Alive. Listen, my Sexiest Man Alive title is in perpetuity. It's for life. Right? I don't give it up."



Although the publication will unveil 2021's Sexiest Man Alive this month, the 'Moana' star said it doesn't matter who is singled out, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He said: "That means whoever you put on the cover, it doesn't matter because I'm always going to be the Sexiest Man Alive."



Johnson's 'Red Notice' co-star Ryan Reynolds has also held the title in the past, but the former wrestler refused to say who he thought was the "sexier" star.



He said: "Well, I mean, really that's up to the eye of the beholder, right? And it's all like interpretive. It's like when you read the Bible, you read different verses in a different way."



Johnson, who has Simone, 20, with former wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, five, and Tiana, three, with wife Lauren Hashian, previously joked he had "reached the pinnacle" when he was named Sexiest Man Alive.



The 'Jumanji' star thought it was his "sense of humour" that fans found sexy.



--IANS

