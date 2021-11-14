Duterte's longtime aide to run for Prez in 2022 polls

Manila, Nov 14 (IANS) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime aide-turned-senator Christopher Go has announced his decision to run for President in the 2022 elections.



Last month, Go, 47, filed his certificate of candidacy for Vice President at the Commission on Elections office under the ruling PDP-Laban, reports Xinhua news agency.



But on Saturday, he went back to the poll body in Manila with Duterte to change his application, submitting his certificate of candidacy for President as the standard-bearer of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) party.



Go declined to comment on local reports that Duterte plans to run for Vice President, saying it is better to wait for the President's decision in the coming days.



Last week, Go hinted about changes in his plans in the 2022 elections, telling reporters that it was Duterte's wish to change plans.



On Saturday, several minutes before Go's filing, Duterte's ally Senator Ronald Dela Rosa also went to the poll body to withdraw his certificate of candidacy for President under PDP-Laban.



The poll body allows the substitution of candidates for the May 2022 elections until November 15.



Under the rules, substitution is accepted if a candidate dies, withdraws, or is disqualified by the poll body.



Duterte was elected President in the May 2016 elections.



The constitution limits presidents to a single six-year term.



The Vice President is elected separately from the President under the Philippine law.



