Duterte's aide drops from 2022 Philippine presidential race

Manila, Dec 14 (IANS) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime aide-turned-senator Christopher Go on Tuesday announced his formal withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race.



Go went to the Commission on Elections in Manila to personally inform the poll body of his decision, reports Xinhua news agency.



"I am already out of the race. I already said it last November 30," Go said.



The 47-year-old senator has said that his family was not in favour of his presidential run.



Go filed his certificate for candidacy for vice president in October and then upgraded to president later under the ruling PDP-Laban chaired by Duterte.



Duterte has yet to name the presidential candidate he will support.



Currently, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., presidential aspirant and son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, together with Sara Duterte-Carpio, his running-mate and the incumbent President's daughter, led the fourth-quarter survey conducted by Publicus Asia, a political think tank.



According to the latest poll conducted on December 6 to 10, more than half of Filipino respondents expressed support for Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, respectively, for the top two posts in the Southeast Asian country.



