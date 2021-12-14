Duterte withdraws candidacy for senator in 2022 polls

Manila, Dec 14 (IANS) Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday formally dropped out of the Senate race in the May 2022 elections.



Duterte, 76, went to the Commission on Elections to formally withdraw his candidacy for a Senate seat, reports Xinhua news agency.



Local media reported that Duterte signed the statement of withdrawal from the race.



A spokesperson for the poll body also released a picture of the President when he filed the certificate of withdrawal.



The presidential office is yet to issue an official statement.



Duterte filed his certificate of candidacy on November 15, the last day for making candidate substitutions.



The outgoing leader's withdrawal came just a few hours after his long-time aide, Senator Christopher Go formally notified the poll body that he was dropping out of the race for the May 2022 presidential election.



Go was elected Senator in 2019.



In October, Duterte said that he was retiring from politics and will not run in next May's elections.



The Philippine constitution only permits Presidents to serve a single six-year term.



Duterte was elected President in 2016, and his term ends on June 30, 2022.



