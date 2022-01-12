'Dunkirk' aerial stunts coordinator pilots WWII action-thriller 'Wolf Hound'

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Grindstone Entertainment Group, a division of Lionsgate, has acquired the North American rights to the upcoming World War II action-thriller 'Wolf Hound'. The movie will see a multi-platform release this summer, 'Variety' reports.



'Wolf Hound', which marks the feature film directorial debut of Michael B. Chait, is inspired by the real-life Nazi special operations unit KG 200, which shot down, repaired and flew Allied aircraft as Trojan horses.



For the film's extensive aerial scenes and dogfights, according to 'Variety', Chait used authentic, rare WWII aircraft and shot as much as possible in-camera. Craig Hosking, who previously served as aerial coordinator and lead pilot for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk', performed the same roles for 'Wolf Hound'.



Set in 1944 Nazi-occupied France, 'Wolf Hound' stars James Maslow, who had previously starred in the Nickelodeon musical comedy 'Big Time Rush'. He plays Captain David Holden, a Jewish American fighter pilot, opposite Australian-English actor Trevor Donovan, who's best known for his character in the television series 'Neighbours'. In the film, Donovan will play Nazi Major Erich Roth.



Ambushed behind enemy lines, Holden must rescue a captured B-17 Flying Fortress bomber crew, evade the enemy stalking him at every turn, and foil a plot that could completely alter the outcome of World War II.



