Dulquer Salmaan takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan participated in the Green India Challenge by planting a sapling in Hyderabad on Wednesday.



Salmaan, who starred in movies in various languages including 'Mahanati' in Telugu, accepted the challenge by actress Aditi Rao Hyadri and planted saplings in KBR Park of Hyderabad. The Malayalam actor stressed the need for collective action to save the environment.



The young actor expressed his happiness and lauded the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge founder Joginipally Santosh Kumar.



"It gives me great happiness and incredible satisfaction to be part of Green India Challenge. One should make it a habit not only to plant saplings but also to take care of them. Tending to the plants and trees is everyone's responsibility, it ensures us and many generations to come with a pollution-free environment," he said.



On this occasion, he was presented with a copy of the book 'Vriksha Vedam' by Raghava, the co-founder of Green India Challenge.



Dulquer Salmaan is the latest celebrity to join the Green India Challenge.



Last week, actors Vishal, Arya and Mirnalini Ravi had participated in the campaign by planting saplings.



Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samantha, Pullela Gopichand, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza have also participated in the challenge.



--IANS

ms/kr