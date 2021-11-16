Dulquer Salmaan delighted as 'Kurup' enters Rs 50 crore club

Chennai, Nov. Nov 16 (IANS) Director Srinath Rajendran's Malayalam film 'Kurup', which features actors Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, has entered the elite Rs 50 crore club.



The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has apparently been raking in the moolah at the box-office.



A delighted and relieved Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to thank everyone responsible for the film's success.



Sharing the news that the film's collection at the box office had already crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark, a grateful Dulquer said, "Wow!! This is huge!!! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories has all paid off."



"When we set out we just wanted to give our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you. Thank you for accepting us with open arms. Thank you for coming back to the theatres. Thank you for giving us so much love."



Stating that this was not just his or or his team's victory, Dulquer said, "This is a win for everyone. Let's bring back more movies into theatres. Let's get back to normal. Sending you all lots of love and gratitude to each and everyone of you from the bottom of my heart."



The film is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, a man said to be India's most wanted fugitive.



