Ducati unveils its 'most advanced' e-scooter

Rome, Nov 7 (IANS) Italian motorcycle brand Ducati has unveiled its most advanced electric scooter yet, the Ducati Pro-III e-scooter at $924.



The vehicle is switched on using innovative NFC technology, the contactless connection method.



PRO-III is equipped with a token to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip.



"The riding experience is made even safer by the 10-inch wheels with anti-puncture tubeless tyres, the braking system consisting of double front and rear disc brakes and the powerful LED lights that allow to see even in low light conditions and at night," the company said in a statement.



The frame is made up of magnesium alloy and the vehicle weighs a maximum of 100kg.



The scooter's display is equipped with a USB port that allows you to recharge the smartphone or other devices while in use.



The Pro-III has a 350W motor which can provide a top speed of 15.5 mph, which is far below the 150 mph top speeds Ducati claims it can achieve in its motorcycles. The Pro-III has a 468 Wh battery pack with a range of 31 miles, according to Ducati.



The integrated app, available on both Android and iOS, allows the owner to constantly monitor the performance of the vehicle and its location.



The PRO-III is available at Ducati dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in consumer and specialized electronics shops and major online stores in select markets.



