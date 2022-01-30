Dubai awarded Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2022

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANSlife) According to the latest data published by DET, Dubai, welcomed over six million international visitors between January and November 2021, which surpasses the 5.5 million tourists who visited Dubai for the entire 2020. During this 11-month period, 743 hotel establishments with over 136,000 rooms also opened their doors to guests, delivering strong occupancy levels of over 60 per cent, which is among the highest occupancy rates internationally. Expo 2020 Dubai also made a major contribution towards creating awareness of Dubai and drawing more visitors to the city. Since opening on October 1, 2020, Expo 2020 has attracted over 10 million visits by residents and global travellers.





Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2022 has rewarded Dubai with three prestigious titles: #1 on the global list of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for Best Global Destination, the world's #1 destination for city lovers and #4 destination for 'Food Lovers'. Winning the three accolades is a significant achievement for Dubai as the awards were determined by the quality and quantity of independent destination reviews and ratings from travellers across accommodation, restaurants and activities over 12 months from November 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.



His Excellency, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), commented, "Inspired by the visionary leadership of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the city adopted a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the pandemic, including a series of initiatives that further enhanced our global competitiveness and attractiveness as a multi-faceted destination. It is truly a proud moment for Dubai to be endorsed as the top global destination, reaffirming the decisive yet prudent measures taken by Dubai to safely navigate and accelerate out of this unprecedented global challenge."



"This achievement is also a testament to the dynamism, resilience and accessibility of Dubai and how we continue to successfully provide moments of delight to residents and visitors, and overall, delivering the highest standards of service and best guest experience across all tourism touchpoints right from their arrival in the city and until they depart. It also points to the growing collaboration between the Department of Economy and Tourism and its stakeholders and partners, both domestic and international, to position Dubai as a global hub for business and leisure, as well as building on its credentials as an international events destination with the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations."



Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM),

said: "Dubai's ability to evolve and adapt and focus on a diversified approach to international markets have been critical in ensuring that the city continues to retain its position as the leading business and leisure destination and global liveability hub as envisioned by our visionary leadership. In winning this coveted award we appreciate the support extended by our stakeholders and partners across the board, for shining a light on the diversity of our offering, and representing the city so well during these challenging times. We have a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond, as we continue to prioritise efforts to strengthen the collaborative ecosystem and amplify tourism volumes through global campaigns designed to showcase the city as the perfect getaway for travellers from all demographics and segments."



