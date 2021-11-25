DU: Special drive cut-off list for UG admissions open to Kashmiri migrants

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Delhi University (DU) has released another cut=off list under a special drive for the vacant seats in the various undergraduate (UG) courses. In this cut-off list, there are admission opportunities for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and displaced Kashmiris.



Apart from these, 11 colleges affiliated to the varsity still have admissions open for general category students.



Most of the admissions in UG courses in the varsity have been completed. The varsity has started a new academic batch from November 22 while admitting 70,000 students in various UG courses. Online classes have also been started for the first year students from November 23 but some seats were left vacant for general category students, including EWS and Kashmiri migrants in various DU colleges.



These seats are to be filled on the basis of a special cut-off. Colleges of DU where seats are still lying vacant include the Indraprastha College, PGDAV College, Kirori Mal College, Aryabhatta College, Dyal Singh (Evening) College and Ramjas College.



Giving information about the UG admissions, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said under the special drive, students can apply for the respective colleges on November 25 and 26. At the same time, fees can be paid for these applications from November 27 to 30.



On Monday, an orientation programme of newly admitted students was conducted in more than 70 DU colleges.



DU professor Hansraj Suman told IANS that during this time a study time table was provided to the newly admitted students from across the country taking admission in DU. Along with this, the students were given complete information about the varsity and its affiliated colleges. The students have been made aware of the cultural, sports and other types of activities that take place here.



According to the calendar released by the varsity, the examination for the first-year students will be conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2022.



