DU issues third cut-off list, admission to begin from Oct 18

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi University released the third cut-off list on Saturday for admissions in different undergraduate courses.



After 100 per cent cut-off in the first and second lists, the third list has relaxed it slightly for most courses. Many colleges have shut the admission process for the most sought after courses.



Shri Ram College of Commerce is still inviting admissions for BA Economics and B.Com. The Economics cut-off has been fixed at 99.50 per cent and for B.Com it is 99 per cent.



Hindu College has closed admission for all courses except Economics and B.Com at 99 per cent and 98.75 per cent, respectively. Miranda House has also closed admission for top arts courses.



Ramjas college has 98.75 per cent cut-off for Economics and 98 per cent for English. Lady Shri Ram College has 99 per cent cut-off for Economics and 98.50 per cent for English. The college has made 99 per cent the cut-off marks for political science and 99.25 per cent for psychology. Lady Irwin College has been closed admissiion for many courses in the third cut-off list.



The admission procedure for the third cut-off list will begin from October 18 and will be over by October 21. The colleges will approve the admissions through the DU third cut-off list by October 22.



The first cut-off list for Delhi University UG admission was released on October 1, while the second list came on October 9.



Official data said that over 48,000 students have secured admission under the first cut-off list in various colleges under DU, with the university receiving more than 1.18 lakh applications. Over 13,000 students have taken admission under the second cut-off list.



