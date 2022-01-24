DTCP recommends FIRs against 31 offenders for building illegal colonies in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 24 (IANS) The District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department in Gurugram has recommended 7 FIRs against 31 offenders for indulging in developing illegal colonies in several parts of the district.



The officials said the department had served notices in connection with developing illegal colonies to the offenders and after carrying out demolition drives in such areas earlier.



"We urged the people not to invest their hard-earned money in such illegal colonies. Recently also the department had recommended FIRs against 51 offenders for developing illegal colonies. The offenders will also bear the cost of demolition," R.S. Bhath, district town planner, said.



According to data shared by the department, these offenders were involved in developing illegal colonies in Farrukhnagar, Ghamroj and Bhondsi.



The officials estimate that they developed colonies between 1.6 acres and 6 acres of land.



All the colonies were at initial stages and demarcation of plots by way of DPCs and boundary walls was being done.



