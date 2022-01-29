Dry weather, chilly nights in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) Fair weather with clear night sky on Saturday kept minimum temperatures below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast dry weather during the next 48 hours.



"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 48 hours as the minimum temperatures continue to remain low in the two UTs", an official of IMD said.



Srinagar recorded minus 1.0 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.



Drass town clocked minus 14.4 degree, Leh minus 14.6 and Kargil minus 16.9 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had recorded 6.9, Katra 6.0, Batote 0.9, Banihal minus 0.6 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperature.



--IANS

sq/shb/