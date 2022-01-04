Drunk Kerala Police officer held after hitting two-wheeler

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (IANS) A Kerala Police officer has been arrested after hitting a two-wheeler in Kerala's Trissur. The officer was found in an inebriated state.



The incident occurred late Monday night, when ASI Prasanth was returning to his police camp after attending a party.



At Kammara, the car which Prasanth was driving, hit a two-wheeler seriously injuring the two riders. Onlookers were aghast when the car did not stop and sped away.



But after driving one kilometre, the car came to a halt after its tyre went flat. Soon the locals gathered and found the people in the car in a drunken state, and called the police.



Later it was known that Prasanth was an ASI attached to the police camp in Malappurram.



A furore broke out and finally the police team decided to register a case against Prasanth for drunken driving and his arrest was recorded.



Incidentally this incident came hours after a Kerala Police official was seen kicking a passenger who did not have a Sleeper class ticket to travel in the reservation compartment at Kannur. The video went viral and the official was suspended.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called a meeting of high-ranking officials and gave them a dressing down. But, hours after this meeting, the Trissur incident took place.



--IANS

sg/dpb