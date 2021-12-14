Drunk cop held in Bihar's Gopalganj, suspended from service

Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Bihar Police was arrested after he was found in an allegedly drunken stage in Kateya village under same police station area of Gopalganj district, an official said on Tuesday.



The incident came to the light after the officer named Chandrama Ram went to the village to search liquor in a house, and allegedly harassed women.



The act of Chandrama Ram made the villagers angry. When they objected, he shouted at them and asked them to stay away from the search operation of police. However, the villagers detected the smell of liquor from his mouth, overpowered him and also made the video of the incident.



The video went viral on social media and clips were also sent to district SP Anand Kumar and other officers.



"We have learnt about the incident through video sent by the villagers. Accordingly, the SHO of Kateya police station arrested the ASI. He found positive in the breath analyser. We have immediately suspended him and an FIR has also been registered against him," Anand Kumar said.



Meanwhile, the Home Department has given charge to senior IPS officers to strictly implement liquor prohibition law in the state.



As per the notification, Jitendra Kumar has given the charge of Patna range, Nirmal Kumar Azad has given the charge of Magadh range, Kamal Kishore will look after Purnea range, Anil Kishore will look after Begusarai range, Parasnath will be the in-charge of Munger, Rakesh Anupam has given responsibility of Bhagalpur range, M.R. Nayak will be the in-charge of Kosi range, and Bacchu Singh Meena will look after Mithilanchal range.



All these officers, holding the post of Additional Director General of Police, will act as a nodal officers in their respective ranges.



--IANS

ajk/vd