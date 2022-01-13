Drugs worth 10 cr seized in Siliguri, six arrested

Kolkata, Jan 13 (IANS) In a major haul, the Special Task Force and the Special Operations Group have recovered drugs mainly Brown Sugar worth around Rs 10 crore from Siliguri.



Six people, including two from other states, have been arrested in this connection.



According to police, the seizure which is the highest in the last five years is considered to be a major success for the Siliguri Police Commissionerate and the Special Task Force because the cops are hopeful that while interrogating the people, police might get into certain leads which will enable them to intercept international rackets.



Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Group of Siliguri Police Commissionerate raided the Kankata junction of the Eastern Bypass adjacent to Siliguri on Wednesday afternoon and detected certain suspects who were wandering in the area aimlessly.



Police intercepted the four and a huge amount of brown sugar was recovered from under the clothes.



Police arrested the four identified as -- Kamal Sheikh of Kaliaganj in Baningsar of Nadia district, Monirul Islam of Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas, Shamsul Alam of Bajwaj and Mohammad Meherul of Biswas Colony of Matigara near Siliguri.



"The quality of brown sugar is very high and it has a market value of nearly 7.5 crore. We are interrogating the four to find out whether there is any international racket involved in it," a senior police officer of Siliguri Police Commissionerate said.



In a separate raid by the Special task Force, a large quantity of brown sugar worth 2.5 crore was recovered from the secret chamber of a truck in Siliguri on Wednesday evening.



Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the state police intercepted the truck at Phulbari near Siliguri and conducted a search operation. The brown sugar was then recovered from the truck's secret chamber.



Two persons - both residents of Jharkhand identified as Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Assam, and Dalim Sheik were arrested in the incident.



"We had information that some brown sugar was being transported to Bihar from Assam in a truck and so we intercepted the truck and recovered the drug. Two persons have been arrested in this connection. We are interrogating the duo," the officer added.



