Drug addicts torture kids, force them to smoke in K'taka

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a group of drug addicts allegedly tortured children in an open ground. The incident came to light on Monday after the parents approached a local politician in the B. Narayanapura area in Bengaluru.



The miscreants shot videos of torturing children which later went viral. The incident has come to light after the parents noticed burn and assault marks on the legs and other body parts of the children.



Srikanth, a former corporator from Devasandra ward, said that he has informed the Mahadevapura police and they have lodged a complaint in this regard.



According to Srikanth, the miscreants made a group of minor boys sit on the ground and they were given 'beedis' to smoke. When the boys refused, they threatened to kill them and also injured them with a knife.



They asked the boys to get cigarettes for them and when the children refused they were beaten. They burnt the hands of the children. The ganja gang members tied the children to a tree and assaulted them for refusing to smoke beedis, said Srikanth.



The parents claimed that their children were in shock and have developed symptoms of fever. They now feared to come out of their houses.



Srikanth said the parents feared to file a police complaint against the miscreants. "They are scared that once the miscreants come out on bail, they will harm the children," he said.



"We have filed as many as 20 complaints with the Mahadevapura police on the ganja gang menace. The ganja gangs have hacked two persons to death under the influence of the substance for no reason," Srikanth stated. In spite of all this, the police are not patrolling the area, he added.



The police have now taken up the case for investigation and launched a hunt for the accused persons.



