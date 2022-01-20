Drop fossil fuel clients, over 450 scientists urge ad agencies

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) More than 450 scientists from across the world but mostly from the US, have together called on the executives of major advertising and public relations firms to drop their fossil fuel clients to help stop spread of disinformation around climate change.



Stating that climate actions are hugely and negatively impacted by such publicity, the scientists, possibly coming together in such large numbers for the first time, said: "As scientists who study and communicate the realities of climate change, we are consistently faced with a major and needless challenge: overcoming advertising and PR efforts by fossil fuel companies that seek to obfuscate or downplay our data and the risks posed by the climate crisis."



"In fact, these misinformation campaigns represent one of the biggest barriers to the government action that science shows is necessary to mitigate the ongoing climate emergency," they said.



Asserting that the science is very clear that "we must eliminate carbon pollution as soon as possible - nearly 50 per cent this decade, and fully by 2050", the open letter by the scientists, said: "That requires an immediate and rapid transition away from all fossil fuels. Coal, oil, gas, and electricity companies must immediately, unreservedly, begin a transition to a zero-carbon future."



The open letter was shared by 'Clean Creatives,' which is a project for PR and ad professionals, who want a safe climate future. They are strategists, creatives, and industry leaders who believe that fossil fuel clients represent a threat to our shared future.



"If PR and advertising agencies want to be part of climate solutions instead of continuing to exacerbate the climate emergency, they should drop all fossil fuel clients that plan to expand their production of oil and gas, end work with all fossil fuel companies and trade groups that perpetuate climate deception, cease all work that hinders climate legislation, and instead focus on uplifting the true climate solutions that are already available and must be rapidly implemented at scale," the letter said.



"To put it simply, advertising and public relations campaigns for fossil fuels must stop."



--IANS

niv/vd