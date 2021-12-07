Drone avionics, home solution for blood cell counting tech win Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) An integrated avionics system for drones, home solution for blood cell counting, and FM RDS Utilities are some of the most innovative technologies produced by Indian start-ups and students this year to win the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's "Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge".



Last August, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the "Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge" to spur the technology-led innovation ecosystem in the country and staying at the forefront of digital adoption, a Ministry release said.



Open to students at all levels and start-ups, the Challenge demanded contestants to tinker with the Swadeshi Processor IPs (VEGA processor by C-DAC and SHAKTI processor by IIT Madras) and facilitate them with innovating the frugal solutions for societal needs.



Financial support to the tune of Rs 4.4 crore was provided at various stages of the challenge for developing the hardware prototype and incubating a start-up to participating teams.



A total of 6,170 teams (having over 10,000 members) including over 500 start-ups contested during initial stages of the challenge.



Later 100 semi-finalists were provided by the MeitY with the VEGA and SHAKTI processor IPs ported on FPGA boards and financial as well as technical support to develop Hardware Proof of Concept applications around them.



Out that 30 teams with most technically and financially viable solutions were further given financial and technical assistance to improvise further on their hardware prototype and demonstrate to the jury during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated by MeitY from November 29 to December 3.



Out of the 30 teams, 10 most innovative teams won the challenge with their strategic solutions to various problems.



Vega FCS FT (AI Drone) came at the first position for their drone application and was awarded Rs 35 lakh.



At the second position, HW Design Labs won Rs 30 lakh for FM RDS Utilities.



Meanwhile, Cytox, at the third position won Rs 25 lakh for their 'cell count' project.



The rest of the teams jointly shared the fourth position and received a Rs 20 lakh cheque each.



