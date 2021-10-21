Drone attack targets US base in Syria

Damascus, Oct 21 (IANS) A drone attack targeted a US base in the al-Tanf area in Syria, state news agency SANA reported on Thursday.



Multiple explosions rocked the US base late Wednesday night as a result of the attack, Xinhua news agency quoted SANA as sayonh without giving any other details.



Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the explosions, saying it was not yet clear whether the attack was carried out by pro-Iran militia or not.



It's worth noting that Israel has carried out its recent attacks from over the al-Tanf area, targeting positions of pro-Iran fighters.



In 2016, the US established the base in al-Tanf, located in a triangle of border regions between Syria, Iraq and Jordan.



The Syrian government has repeated calls for the US to withdraw from Syria, deeming its presence "illegal".



