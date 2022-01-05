Drizzle in morning, thunderstorm predicted in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Morning began with light rain across many areas of the national capital followed by fog in some areas even as the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain on Wednesday.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 0.1 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. at Safdarjung while at other stations in Delhi, it was trace rainfall (negligible).



It has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Thursday.



For the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, (departure from normal 4) and the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.9 degrees Celsius (departure from normal 4). In IMD parlance, departure means an increase or decrease (here increase) from the average mean temperature of the given day based on 30 years' records.



The IMD had already declared on Tuesday that there is no cold wave condition across NW India for next few days and forecast similar temperature range for next four days.



Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index continued to be 'severe' and 'very poor' at several places across Delhi. At 9 a.m., it was 430 (severe) at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, 308 (very poor) at Aya Nagar in south Delhi, 396 (very poor) at Dwarka sector 8 in west Delhi and 413 (severe) at Jahangirpuri in north Delhi.



--IANS

niv/skp/