'Drive My Car' feted with Best Picture honour at National Society of Film Critics

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Japanese drama 'Drive My Car' has won the best picture from this year's edition of the National Society of Film Critics, continuing its streak of major prizes from major critics groups.



The organisation announced its honours on Saturday, reports variety.com.



Ryusuke Hamaguchi's sweeping drama also won top honours from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and New York Film Critics Circle.



Along with best picture, 'Drive My Car' also won for director, screenplay and best actor for Hidetoshi Nishijima.



'West Side Story', 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Petite Maman' made frequent appearances across various runner-up slots.



Best Actress honour went to Penelope Cruz for 'Parallel Mothers', while the Best Supporting Actress went to Ruth Negga for 'Passing'.



'The Worst Person In The World' actor Anders Danielsen Lie took home the Best Supporting Actor honour.



A prestigious organisation known for its highbrow taste, National Society of Film Critics (N.S.F.C.) boasts members from across top entertainment publications, including arietyas own chief film critics Peter Debruge and Owen Gleiberman as well as notable freelancers.



The L.A. Times' Justin Chang serves as chair of the organisation.



Any film that opened in the US in 2021, whether in theaters or on streaming platforms, is eligible for consideration. Unlike many other award groups, the N.S.F.C. does not have a nomination process.



The winner, runner-up and third place prizes are announced for each category alongside voting tallies that often show just how close the races are.



Last year, 'Nomadland' took home the top prize, besting 'First Cow' by only two votes.



--IANS

dc/dpb