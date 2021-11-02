DRI seizes 155 kgs of Hashish in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In its continued crackdown on smuggling of narcotic drugs into India, the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in two different cases in October, 2021 have seized 155 kg of Hashish which had been smuggled into India from Nepal and was being transported to the hinterland.



In the first case on October 7, DRI officers intercepted a Renault Duster car on the Hapur-Meerut road. Thorough examination of the said car resulted in the seizure of 85 kg of high-quality Hashish which had been ingeniously concealed in a specially built cavity under the boot of the Duster car. The cavity could only be accessed through special tools which were found hidden at three different places in the car, a finance ministry statement said.



Two persons, including the owner of the vehicle were arrested.



In the second case on October 29, DRI officers intercepted a Mahindra Bolero Pick-up truck in Ramraj town (Uttar Pradesh) near Bijnor. Thorough examination of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 70 kg of high-quality Hashish which was concealed in a specially created cavity near the driver-side of the carriage body of the vehicle.



The delivery of the hashish had been made to a dealer who was arrested along with the drugs. The person arrested is a history-sheeter and had been arrested earlier by Uttar Pradesh (STF) in a case involving seizure of 55 kg Hashish in 2018.



Further investigations are being carried out.



