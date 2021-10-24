Draw maximum water from Mullaperiyar, Kerala CM urges TN counterpart

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has drawn his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin's attention on the immediate need to send directions to the authorities concerned to draw maximum quantity of water from Mullaperiyar dam through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam in the latter state.



In his letter, Vijayan requested Stalin to direct officials to gradually release this water downstream, and also intimate the Kerala government about the opening of the shutters 24 hours in advance to help them take precautionary measures for ensuring the safety of people living downstream in the state.



He said that with torrential rains hitting the state, there are possibilities of the reservoir level touching 142 feet. He said that this was the major reason for an urgent need for the gradual release of water from Mullaperiyar Dam through the tunnel to Tamil Nadu.



Vijayan in the letter mentioned that during the heavy rainfall on October 18, when the water level touched 133.45 ft, the Kerala Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources had written to their counterparts on this issue.



He also wrote that as of October 20, the current inflow to Mullaperiyar Dam was 2,109 cusecs/second and discharge level 1,750 cusecs/second and a net inflow of around 2,109 cusecs was accumulating in the reservoir even after diversion from the Tamil Nadu side.



Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has also requested the Tamil Nadu side to draw more water to their state and said that the Union Jal Shakti Ministry's intervention has also been sought.



