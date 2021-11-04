DR Congo reports eight Ebola cases: WHO

Kinshasa, Nov 4 (IANS) Eight cases of Ebola have so far been confirmed by health officials in the province of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), more than five months after the end of a previous outbreak of the virus in the same region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.



As of November 1, eight Ebola cases have been reported, including six deaths, since the first confirmed case of a two-year-old boy who died on October 6, the WHO's regional office for Africa said on its Twitter account.



It added that 573 people exposed to the virus have been identified, reports Xinhua news agency



In early May 2021, the DRC officially declared the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak in North Kivu province.



