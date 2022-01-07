DPIIT to ensure supply of essentials during Covid times

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) In view of the surge in Covid cases across the country, the government has established help desks and control rooms to avoid any possible disruption in commerce and industry. The Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) help desk ensures deliveries of goods and essential commodities continue without any restrictions during Covid times.



The DPIIT has taken cognizance of the steps taken by various State Governments/UTs to control the spread of Covid. As a precaution and for supporting the business ecosystem, the DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions imposed by various State Governments/UTs, informed the Union ministry of commerce and industry.



The Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have also undertaken to monitor the status of exports and imports and the difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. The DGFT has operationalized a 'Covid-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade. The Helpdesk will look into issues relating to the Department of Commerce/DGFT, Import and Export Licensing Issues, Customs clearance delays and complexities arising thereon, Import/Export documentation issues, Banking matters etc.



The Helpdesk would also collect and collate trade related issues concerning other Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Central and State Governments and will coordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution.



--IANS

nk/bg