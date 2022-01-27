'Downton Abbey: A New Era' pushes US, UK release dates

London, Jan 27 (IANS) The release date of the sequel 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' has been pushed forward.



Focus Features, Universal Pictures International and Carnival Films revealed on Wednesday that the film, previously dated for March 18, 2022, will now release in UK cinemas on April 29 and in the US on May 20, reports variety.com.



Created by Julian Fellowes, the sequel reunites the cast as they go on a journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa.



The original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Penelope Wilton return alongside new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.



The film, based on the Emmy and BAFTA winning TV series, is a sequel to 2019 film 'Downton Abbey'.



The screenplay is written by Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing. BAFTA and Emmy-nominated Simon Curtis is directing.



Meanwhile, Focus Features and FilmNation Entertainment have also moved the release date of Oscar-winning aThe Imitation Game' writer Graham Moore's directorial debut, crime drama 'The Outfit' from February 25 to March 18.



Moore also co-wrote the screenplay with actor-writer Johnathan McClain. The film stars Oscar winner Mark Rylance, Dylan O'Brien, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Simon Russell Beale.



Producers are Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Amy Jackson. The film is a thriller in which an expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.



