Double meaning lyrics aren't my kind of taste in songs: Vandana Khandelwal

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Vandana Khandelwal started writing songs as well as stories in 2016. Some of her popular creations include 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Judaai', 'Wajah' and 'Dim Dim Light'.



"The simplicity and complexity of human emotions, which is a beautiful contradiction inspires me to write. I take inspiration from what is happening around me. Earlier I used to write in my diary, but since I have such a hectic schedule it becomes more convenient to pen down everything on the phone plus it's easy to save and share," she reveals about her work life.



For the last one and a half years, the web boom has been undeniable. "I have already written one short film that will be released on an OTT platform soon. Other than that I am working on a couple of other web projects," adds Vandana, who really liked the songs from the movie 'Shershaah', "I am a hopeless romantic so it's my kind of music."



Sharing her opinion on double meaning lyrics, she says: "Personally, that's not my taste in songs but if the audiences love these songs, it's up to them. We create content for the people so they are the best judge of it."



Meanwhile, Vandana also has plans to put down her thoughts on life someday. "I always wanted to write a book. It will be like a collection of all my life experiences," she concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr