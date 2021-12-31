DoPT amends pay rules for IAS, IPS & IFoS, provides timeline for filing IPR

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has amended the pay rules for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS), providing a timeline in rules for filing current and pending Immovable Property Return (IPR) to get empanelment or appointment to the next level.



The DoPT has issued three separate notifications for the IAS, IPS and IFoS.



According to a notification issued by the DoPT, "The member of the service shall file the Immovable Property Return for the previous year within the time frame specified for the purpose, i.e., January 31, for being considered for appointment in the next level of pay in the pay matrix."



The notifications also provided that a member of service, who has not filed the IPR for any of the year prior to coming into force of the IAS, IPS and IFoS, shall file the same within such period, as may be laid down by the Central government, for being considered for appointment in the next level of pay in the pay matrix.



The changes brought by these notifications will be implemented from December 30, 2021.



As per the new amendment, an officer in these services is required to file IPR in his/her cadre state if he/she is posted there.



The officer is supposed to send a copy to the parent cadre government in case of Central deputation or vice-versa.



The new amendment will allow the officers to file the pending IPR which was not filed due to some reason, but the empanelment will be denied if the IPR is not filed, a former bureaucrat said.



