Doordarshan channels clock viewership of over 6bn this year

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Doordarshan channels have clocked viewership of more than six billion this year across the country.



Similarly, more than 185 YouTube channels of DD and All India Radio (AIR) together registered more than billion views in 2021.



In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said: "In 2021, the popularity of Doordarshan gained new heights as DD channels across the country together clocked viewership of more than six billion. These channels reached more than 680 million viewers in 2021."



With audiences spanning across over 190 countries, over 185 YouTube channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio together registered more than billion views in 2021.



Their 'watch time' for the entire duration of 2021 sums up to a stupendous figure of 94 million Hours, the ministry said.



Prasar Bharati's app 'News On Air' also clocked a listenership of over 214 million in 2021 in more than 190 countries and 790 cities across the globe.



"The public broadcaster delivering on its mandate of public service has stood strong with the people during the testing times of the pandemic, ensuring that Covid awareness messages, free consultation with doctors and important government guidelines reaches every last person in every nook and corner of the country. These contents were delivered in multiple Indian languages and dialects," the ministry said.



As per the data, Covid related social messages of over 532 hours on Doordarshan network have reached over 95 million, promo of over 106 hours have witnessed a reach of over six million.



Covid related special programmes of over 1,685 hours have witnessed a reach of over 43 million this year on Doordarshan.



Over 22,775 hours of news bulletin on Doordarshan has registered a reach of over 356 million.



