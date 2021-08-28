US kills Afghan ISIS planner after Kabul attack

New Delhi: An ISIS-Khorasan planner was killed in a "counterterrorism" operation conducted by US military forces in the Nangahar province, a day after a terror attack in Kabul killed scores of people including 13 US troops.

In a statement spokesperson, for US Central Command said US forces conducted the "over-the-horizon" operation on Friday targeting the ISIS-K planner and the initial indication was that they "killed the target".

"US military forces conducted an over the horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner the unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar province of Afghanistan. The initial indication is that we killed the target," Navy Capt. Bill Urban said.

"We know of no civilian casualties," the statement read.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport.

ISKP on Thursday claimed responsibility for the blast.

US President on Thursday vowed to retaliate for a terrorists attack, saying, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay".—PTI