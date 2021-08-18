Union Minister dubs protesting farmers as 'brokers', faces flak

Mysuru: The opposition parties have slammed Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje for calling protesting farmers as brokers and middlemen.

Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws for nearly nine months at the borders of Delhi.

Karandlaje has dubbed protesters as 'brokers' and 'middlemen'.

"We can convince the genuine famers not the fake ones," she had commented.

Former minister and JD(S) leader Sa Ra Mahesh on Wednesday urged the Shobha Karandlaje to take back her statement on protesting farmers and apologise.

If the new laws on agriculture are in the interest of the farmers, it has to be communicated to the agitating farmers and they have to be convinced about them. Dubbing agitating farmers as brokers is not acceptable, he added.

Kuruburu Shantakumar, State Farmers Organisation Federation President chided Shobha Karandlaje and said that she gave the statement for cheap publicity.

"She has spoken very lightly about farmers," he mentioned.

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association members also staged a protest and questioned Shobha Karandlaje on her comments on agitating farmers.

Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday had said that the government has held 11 rounds of meetings with agitating farmers and Prime Minister is trying to remove the shackles of farmers through these new sets of laws.

The central government is ready for another round of talks. But, the agitation in New Delhi is carried out by brokers, middlemen and those with vested interests who want to project the central government in a poor light, she said.

She further stated that, due to the Covid crisis, youths from urban areas are moving back to rural parts to carry out agriculture.

Commenting on the developments in Afghanistan, Shobha Karandlaje said that Afghanistan is the best example for us to see what happens if demons are protected and secured in the society.

—PTI