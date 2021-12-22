TMC Wins Big In Kolkata Civic Polls; BJP Distant Second

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election results, declared on Tuesday, showed an absolute majority for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC secured 134 of the 144 seats till the reports last came in. Though the surge of the TMC votes was no surprise, what has come as a surprise and a significant development is the vote share of the Left candidates, especially the CPI(M).

The CPI(M) may have bagged just two seats but the Left party has managed to increase its vote share to little more than 11%. The two seats and the increased vote share are significant as the party could not open its account in the assembly elections in May.

After the assembly results, the party was promptly written off by the political watchers in the state. The CPM and the Left, which fought together in the assembly elections, could not register a single win.

According to political analysts, in the assembly polls, the TMC had secured 59.03% votes in 144 wards of Kolkata municipality. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) vote share was 32.92%. In the battle of the two ‘Goliaths’, ‘David’ (the Left) had just 4% vote share. AS per the trends in the KMC poll results, the TMC votes have increased close to 72%, while the BJP’s share slid to 9.3%. In other words, the BJP’s vote share has decreased by about 23-24%. Although a lion’s share of these 23-24% votes went to the grassroots party, a significant portion also went to the Left. As a result, the Left’s vote share has risen from 4% to over 11% in the Kolkata municipal polls.

The CPI(M) and CPI have won one seat each in the Kolkata civic elections. However, the Left did not compete in all the 144 seats. The Left front has secured the second position in terms of votes polled in 66 of the wards, whereas the BJP has been second in 54 wards.

In recent times, the results of the Left have been much better. While the BJP’s vote share is below 9%, the CPI(M) alone got more than 9% vote share. Preliminary figures indicate that the Left Front as a whole has secured 11% vote share.

The Left’s let’s-go-alone policy has born fruits this time. During the announcement of their candidates’ list for the municipal polls the party leaders sounded aggressive.

They had said that they had settled for a need-based alliance at the local level and there was no approval from the party headquarters, said the CPI(M) leaders.

Former Kolkata mayor and CPI(M) senior leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya scoffed at the poll results, saying the elections were a reflection of the just concluded Agartala municipal elections. He said, “What to say. I don't think this is a fair election. We went through rigging just like the Agartala election. Despite all the odds, the results have shown that if there would have been peaceful elections the Left would have almost come to the near majority. Now, with the passing of every election the Left will gain in strength. The young, highly-educated section of our workers, who are coming to politics will be our asset in the days to come.” From the beginning of the civic polls, the Left seemed quite confident of doing better than the assembly elections. They prioritized people’s daily problems in their manifesto, and reached out to new voters in a new way by using social media instead of publishing their manifestos in the traditional way. And they laid a great emphasis on the youth and the red volunteers. These red volunteers had reached out to the masses during the height of COVID infections in the state, which has been well recognized by the voters, it seems.

On Tuesday, after the trends were clear, Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim, who was also a candidate in the election, said, “It is good to have the Leftists as opposition, because divisive politics cannot stay in Bengal for long.”

