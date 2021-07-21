Teen Found Hanging From Railing Of Bridge In UP

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): A teenage girl was found hanging from the railing of a bridge in the Rampur Karkhana area of Deoria district.

The girl has been identified as Neha Paswan, 17, daughter of Amarnath Paswan.

The younger brother of the girl, Vivek, told reporters that on Monday evening, his uncle Arvind started beating her sister over washing of his clothes and she was seriously injured.

He and other uncles took her to the district hospital but she died on the way.

“They threw her body from Patnawa Bridge but it remained hanging with a hook of its railing and was found on Tuesday,” said Vivek.

Neha was a student of Class 9 and her brother Vivek is Class 8 student.

The victim’s father, Amarnath Paswan, works in a private company in Punjab and she was the eldest of four siblings.

Superintendent of Police, Sripati Mishra, said that the body has been sent for post mortem and an FIR will be lodged on the basis of its report.

(IANS)