Taliban assure safety to Hindus, Sikhs in Kabul gurudwara

A contingent of persons from the Hindu and Sikh communities who are stranded in Afghanistan were provided reassurance of safety by the Taliban, media reports said.

Over three hundred Hindus and Sikhs are reportedly taking shelter at the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul.

"Hindus and Sikhs are in panic in Afghanistan. They can't even contact the embassy. I request @DrSJaishankar ji that efforts should be made to bring back to India Hindu Sikh people who are taking shelter in Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib and staying in hotels near Embassy (sic)," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, spokesperson of the Akali Dal, and President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said in a tweet on Tuesday.

--IANS