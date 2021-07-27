Six drug peddlers held with over Rs 1 cr drugs

Bengaluru: Six drug peddlers, including two Nigerian nationals were arrested here on Tuesday and drugs worth Rs 1.05 crore were recovered from them.

Two separate raids were carried out and the accused were nabbed with Ecstasy pills, MDMA, LSD, marijuana, Cocaine and Yaba, police said.

In the first case, a police team stormed a house in Yelahanka in the city and seized drugs worth Rs 55 lakh from a Nigerian and four people from Kerala.

The foreigner had come to India on a tourist visa and started indulging in illegal activities in the country, they said.

In the second case, another Nigerian from Horamavu was caught with a cache of 50 lakh worth drugs.—PTI