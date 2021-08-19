Six booked for fixing MBBS seats in Pak on Hurriyat leaders' behest

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday booked six persons, including two in Pakistan, for allegedly arranging MBBS seats in Pakistan at the behest of the separatist Hurriyat leaders.

A statement issued by the police's counter-intelligence wing (Kashmir) said: "Six persons - Mohammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Bhat, chairman of Salvation movement, resident of Bagh-e-Mehtab in uptown Srinagar, Fatima Shah, resident of Pattan, Baramulla, Mohammad Abdullah Shah, resident of Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Shangus Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, resident of Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar, presently in Baheria town, Karachi, Pakistan and Manzoor Ahmad Shah, resident of Kupwara at present Gulmohar Colony near high court, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, have been booked for being part of the inward and outward supply chain at one stage or the other and where credible evidence could be collected and brought on record."