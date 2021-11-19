PM to inaugurate IFSCA’s InFinity Forum on Dec 3

InFinity Forum is India’s beyond boundaries Fintech event

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “InFinity Forum”, a 2-day thought leadership Forum on FinTech, on 3rd December 2021. The event is being hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the aegis of Government of India (GoI) in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, 2021, in virtual mode. Indonesia, South Africa and the U.K. are partner countries in the first edition of the Forum.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister, on a separate occasion earlier, emphasized that “The future of FinTech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India. Just as India will learn from others, we will share our experience and expertise with the world. Because, what drives India also holds hope for others. And, we dream for India is what we also wish for the world. This is a common journey for all”

InFinity Forum is IFSCA's flagship financial technology and global thought leadership event where pressing problems, progressive ideas, innovative technologies from across the world gets Discovered, Discussed and Developed into Solutions and it unites the world’s leading minds in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving the humanity at large. Some of the headline speakers participating in the event are Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries; Mr. Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO, SoftBank and Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder, Infosys.

Earlier in her Union Budget speech 2020-21, Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman announced to support a “World Class FinTech Hub” at GIFT IFSC, country’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

On the occasion of IFSCA’s InFinity Forum website going live, Shri Injeti Srinivas, Chairperson, IFSCA,stated, “As the unified regulator for international financial services centers in India, the IFSCA is focused on fostering and enabling growth of the financial services industry on a global scale. Our flagship Infinity Forum is part of our endeavor to bring together all key stakeholders of the global FinTech Industry to explore the limitless future of the industry in the spirit of mutual cooperation. As the Indian Fintech industry grows exponentially, we have a lot to offer and lot to learn from our partner nations and others that successfully have leveraged FinTech for innovation beyond finance.”

The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of ‘Beyond’; with various sub themes including:

FinTech beyond boundaries with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness;

FinTech beyond Finance by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to drive sustainable development; and

FinTech Beyond Next with focus on how Quantum Computing could impact the nature of Fintech industry in the future and promote new opportunities. Each of the themes extends the realm of FinTech beyond boundaries, keeping in line with the overarching spirit of the event.



Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys, commenting on the agenda of the event said: “The India Stack story and the impact it has had on the lives of a billion can be taken beyond our boundaries to the world through a global stack initiative. FinTechs and its convergence across sectors are expected to play an important role and am glad to note the thought leadership of IFSCA through the InFinity Forum and its impressive agenda.”