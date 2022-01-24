PM Modi Unveils Bose's Hologram Statue At India Gate

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in New Delhi. The hologram statue is a placeholder until a granite statue is installed at the site.

The unveiling ceremony was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah. "This is a historic location and a historic occasion. Netaji refused to bow before the British. His statue will inspire democratic values and future generations. We have to move ahead by taking inspiration from Netaji's 'can do, will do' spirit," PM Modi said. "This is not just a statue but a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom," said Union home minister Amit Shah. The government announced earlier this week that Republic Day celebrations in the country would begin on January 23 every year to incorporate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Parakram Diwas.

The hologram statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width. The 28-feet-long hologram statue has been installed under a canopy which used to have a statue of King George V; his statue was removed in 1968. During the programme, Prime Minister Modi also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony.

The Centre instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognise and honour the contribution of individuals and organisations in the field of disaster management. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh in case of an individual.

In his address on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Our government strengthened the National Disaster Response Force. International agencies have hailed our initiatives in the disaster management sector."

He added, "We have laid emphasis on reform as well as on relief, rescue and rehabilitation. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management."

"We have seen a lot of joint military exercises in different countries of the world. But India has started the tradition of joint drills for disaster management," PM Modi said.

—IANS