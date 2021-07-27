PM Modi greets CRPF on 83rd Raising Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Central Reserve Police Force on the occasion of its 83rd Raising Day on Tuesday, saying it is known for its valour and professionalism.

He noted the CRPF has a key role in India's security apparatus.

"Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force's Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India's security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable," Modi tweeted.—PTI