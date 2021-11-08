PLA Conducts Multiple Drills In Western Plateau After India's Exercise

New Delhi: The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has revealed that it conducted multiple drills in its western plateau over the past week. This comes after the Indian military launched a major exercise along the borders with China at the start of the month, Global Times reported.

"Chinese experts said on Monday that the response displays the PLA's capabilities in safeguarding national sovereignty and security as it faces India's provocations," the report said.

An artillery regiment affiliated to the PLA Xinjiang Military Command recently conducted a comprehensive, cross-day-and-night exercise in a high-altitude region, involving live-fire shooting of PCL-181 155mm self-propelled howitzers and PHL-11 122mm multiple rocket launchers, as the drill tested the troop's fire strike efficiency and combat capabilities under the harsh cold in plateau regions, the China Central Television reported on Saturday.

In another recent event, held deep in a plateau region at an elevation of 5,100 meters, the PLA Xinjiang Military Command organised a joint fire strike confrontation drill, as PHL-03 300mm multiple rocket launchers and China's latest multiple rocket launchers capable of firing 370mm rockets teamed up with reconnaissance drones and artillery radars to launch precision strikes on the enemy, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

JH-7 fighter bombers affiliated with the PLA Western Theater Command Air Force also joined the exercise, which trained joint aerial combat, electronic countermeasures and land-based air defense, the Global Times report said, noting that the drill practiced the weapons and equipment's performances and the coordination between the Army and the Air Force.

Deep in the heart of Zangnan in the southern part of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region (Tibet), at an elevation of more than 4,000 metres, a combined arms brigade affiliated with the PLA Xizang Military Command recently conducted an assault training in mountainous areas, China Central Television had reported on November 2.

Advanced PLA main battle equipment, including Type 15 light tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers and auxiliary vehicles, took part in the drill, which tested the troop's physical fitness, skills and comprehensive combat capabilities in complicated terrains and under oxygen-lacking, freezing environment, China Central Television said.

China aims to manage and control the China-India border issues through talks so both sides can resolve divergences and avoid conflicts, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator told the Global Times on Monday.

On the other hand, the PLA is also enhancing its combat preparedness as India keeps making provocations along the borders, Zhongping said, noting that proper military approaches are needed when necessary in order to safeguard national sovereignty and security. —IANS