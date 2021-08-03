Oppn insulting parliament & constitution by disrupting it: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that opposition parties are insulting parliament and the constitution by disrupting it.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at BJP's parliamentary party meeting.



"The Prime Minister said that the opposition parties are insulting parliament and the constitution by not allowing parliament to function," a BJP MP said.

The Prime Minister also talked about incidents of paper snatching and tearing by the opposition members. The Prime Minister said that tearing and throwing papers in the House and not apologising for the act is arrogance of the opposition parties. Sources said, referring to TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien's 'papri chaat' comment, PM Modi said it was an insult to the people who elected parliamentarians.

"The Prime Minister said that comments made by a senior MP regarding the passage of Bills is derogatory and an insult to people who elected MP," sources said.

On Monday, mentioning about passage of bills amid din, TMC MP Brien tweeted, "#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament. In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill (See shocking chart). Passing legislation or making papri chaat."

It is also learnt that the Prime Minister also talked about the GST collection in the month of July and India's performance in Tokyo Olympics. "The Prime Minister told the parliamentary party about the happy news that month of July has brought in. He said Rs 1.16 lakh crore was the GST collection for the month of July. While talking about the Tokyo Olympic, he (Prime Minister) said badminton player P.V. Sindhu won the bronze medal in July and the hockey team's stunning performance also came in last month," another BJP MP said.

The Prime Minister also talked about e-Rupi and how it will benefit people. On Monday, Prime Minister Modi launched digital payment solution e-RUPI, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

The BJP parliamentary party welcomed the government decision to approve OBCs and for economically weaker sections (EWS) in medical education seats. Last week, the union government decided to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC category and 10 per cent for EWS in all India quota schemes in undergraduate and postgraduate (PG Medical/Dental courses) in the field of medical education.

—IANS