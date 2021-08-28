Mysuru gang-rape: 5 labourers from Tamil Nadu arrested

Mysore: Five labourers allegedly involved in the rape of a college student near Mysuru have been arrested, Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Sood said on Saturday.

The five, who frequented Mysuru often, are from 'labour class' doing jobs like carpentry and driving, he said, adding, they hailed from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

"As per preliminary interrogation, one of them is a juvenile -- a 17-year-old -- subject to confirmation."

They initially tried to rob the college student and her male friend and when they did not succeed, they allegedly raped her near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24, police sources said.

Sood said the victim did not share any details.

"We have to be sensitive to the trauma she is suffering," he said, adding, police could gather information from her male friend but it was 'limited' as he was unconscious and the incident happened between 7 pm and 8 pm (when it was dark).

Mysore varsity circular imposing curbs on movement of girls withdrawn

The circular of the University of Mysore imposing curbs on movement of girl students alone on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm has been withdrawn, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

He said it's true that generally campuses of Universities are vast but to bar the movement of girl students is not correct.

Narayan directed Vice-Chancellors of Universities to take security measures and create safe campuses.

The University of Mysore's move on Friday was prompted by the gang-rape of a college student near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 which has created a scare.

Entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli lake premises has also been prohibited after 6.30 pm, said sources in University which has issued the circular announcing the measures.

The steps were taken as part of 'safety and precautionary measure' following verbal instructions by police, the sources said.

Security guards have been asked to patrol the campus from 6 pm to 9 pm, they said.

Narayan termed the rape incident as 'condemnable' and said one should not snatch the freedom of girl students because of this case.

"It's our responsibility to give them protection without violating their freedom", the minister said.

"Wherever required, Closed-circuit cameras should be installed."

"There should be greater vigil in University campuses. Already, steps have been taken by the Government in this regard. Measures will be tightened by leveraging technology," he added.—PTI